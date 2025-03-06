Odisha CID arrests Delhi woman in investment fraud case

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Odisha police has arrested a South Delhi woman for defrauding several investors across the state of Rs 87 lakh.

On a written complaint, a case was earlier registered and taken up for investigation. The investigation revealed that the complainant, an employee of a private firm, was added to an unknown WhatsApp group named “101 Stock Discussion Group,” purportedly led by an individual who posed as a professor along with other associates.

The fraudsters, under the pretext of providing stock trading tips, IPO guidance, and investment strategies, manipulated the victim into registering on two shared web links. They gradually gained his trust and persuaded him to deposit Rs 87 lakh in their bank accounts through multiple transactions on different dates. Falling prey to their deception, the victim transferred his hard-earned money, believing it to be a legitimate investment opportunity, CID officials said.

After analysing the transaction details and working upon other digital evidence, the investigating agency camped in New Delhi, verified the details in the locality, successfully identified and arrested the perpetrator of the crime, namely Mrs Vandana Bawa of South Delhi.

The accused, who has been produced before a local court in Saket, New Delhi, is being brought to Odisha on transit remand. The investigating team has seized various incriminating articles, including a mobile phone, two Indian SIM cards, an Aadhaar card, and a PAN card.

It has been ascertained from the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) that the same account of the accused is also involved in two more cybercrimes in Kerala and Gujarat.

“Citizens are requested to beware of unsolicited investment offers on social media and messaging apps. Always verify before investing to avoid falling victim to cyber fraud. Report such matters to the 1930 Cyber Helpline or the nearest police station,” Odisha CID said in an advisory.