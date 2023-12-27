Two women killed, 8 injured as vehicles collide in NCR due to fog

Two women lost their lives while eight others sustained injuries after two vehicles collided at NCR’s Khekra in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday around 1 am, police said.

The collision between the two vehicles was attributed to reduced visibility caused by dense fog in the area.

In a similar incident at Dayanatpur village in Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway, several vehicles collided around 9 am on Wednesday. However, no casualties were reported, the police said.

Advertisement

A video circulating on social media showed damaged cars at the accident site. The police immediately rushed to the site and assisted several people who had sustained injuries in the incident. They also provided them with necessary help and relocated them to secure locations.

The police have advised people to keep the speed of their vehicles within safe limits to avoid accidents and ensure safety during the prevailing dense fog conditions.

Accidents due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog have also been reported from other places in the state, the police said.

Earlier this month, the speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway was reduced to 80 kilometres per hour between December 15 to February 15 as a preventive measure to avoid accidents due to fog and reduced visibility on the highway.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense to very dense fog in the early hours in the coming days.

The IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog at several places in Uttar Pradesh on 29 December. Similar conditions are likely to prevail in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana on 29 and 30 December, it added.