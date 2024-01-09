Two Delhi Police inspectors killed as their car rams into truck in Sonepat

In a tragic incident, two Delhi Police Inspectors lost their lives as their car rammed into a truck in Sonipat’s Kundli area in Haryana.

According to the local police, the fatal accident took place at around 11.30 pm on Monday night when the car in which the two cops were travelling was coming down from the flyover collided with a truck which was ahead of them on the highway.

The deceased cops have been identified as Inspector Dinesh Beniwal and Inspector Ranbir Singh. It is said the two were bright young officers of the Delhi Police, while Beniwal was part of special staff in the North- West district and Ranbir was with the Adarsh Nagar Police station.

According to the local police, low visibility due to fog witnessed after around 8.30 pm could be the reason why the driver was not able to clearly see the vehicle up ahead.

The accident happened near Piau Manihari area, barely 2 km from the Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu border.

The two victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries.

A video of on social media showed the car badly damaged.

The Delhi Police have paid heartfelt tributes to the deceased Inspectors and have expressed solidarity with their bereaved families saying the force stands.

The police on its official handle on the X uploaded an obituary message, paying tribute to its force personnel.

Meanwhile, talking of Dinesh Beniwal, after completing his graduation in 2008, he passed the Delhi Police Sub Inspector exam and joined Delhi Police as Sub Inspector in 2009, as since a very young age he was determined to be a good police officer.

Ranbir Singh completed his graduation and joined Delhi Police in 2008 as Sub Inspector, and served in the traffic department, security unit and the North – West district.

He also got three commendation cards for his extraordinary work in policing.

Both the officers were brave and hardworking.