Two arrested in Delhi for demanding Rs 25 lakh ransom

The Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly demanding Rs 25 lakh ransom from a garment shop owner based in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur, a police official said on Thursday.

According to police, the main conspirator behind the extortion bid was also wanted in a dacoity case of Haryana, with a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest announced by the state’s police.

The police had received a complaint on November 25 in this connection, as the victim received a video call where a man flashing a gun, threatened him for life, demanding Rs 25 lakh.

Advertisement

Police found that the unknown number from which the victim received the call belonged to someone in Canada, and the call was made through a remote Android App.

Investigating team also mounted technical surveillance and scanned CCTV footage f the cameras installed in the vicinity of the garment store, and noticed a Hyundai i-20 car without a registration plate with four occupants, parked near the complainant’s shop.

Police, further .traced the car’s route connecting the CCTV footages and two suspected persons were found disembarking from the car near Ghonda Chowk in Delhi’ Maujpur.

Both the suspects were identified as Sadab and Ashfaq, and were later nabbed by the police team, DCP North- East Delhi Joy Tirkey said.

It was during the interrogation, the duo admitted to their involvement, disclosing that they were in contact with a person namely, Vikash alias Vicky who was wanted in a dacoity case of Haryana, with a reward of Rs. 1 Lakh on his arrest from Haryana Police, and he had instructed them to find a soft target in their area for extortion.

Meanwhile, the investigation in the case is underway and further details are being ascertained, DCP North- East added.