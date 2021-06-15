Twitter has appointed an interim chief compliance officer ahead of its appearance before the Parliamentary Standing Committee at a time when the microblogging platform has been asked to present its views on the prevention of misuse of the platform.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology had asked Twitter to appear before it on June 18 and present its views on the prevention of misuse of its platform. On Tuesday, Twitter informed that it has appointed an interim chief compliance officer, the details of which will be soon “shared with the IT Ministry, directly”.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had sent its final notice to Twitter last week over its compliance with the new IT norms. The social media platform, however, said it has appointed a nodal contact person and a resident grievance officer on a contractual basis while the company is making recruitments on a permanent basis.

In an earlier reply to the IT Ministry, Twitter had said that it was in the advanced stages of finalising the appointment of a chief compliance officer. On June 5, the ministry had sent its final notice to Twitter over non-compliance with the new IT rules, warning it of penal action in case it failed to comply with the norms.

The notice sent by the ministry noted that “Twitter Inc is being given one last notice to immediately comply with the rules, failing which the exemption from liability available under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000, shall stand withdrawn and Twitter shall be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India.”

On June 18, the scheduled meeting will focus on safeguarding citizens’ rights in the presence of representatives from Twitter, officials of the Ministry of Information and Technology, and the committee members that include 31 parliamentarians, both from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. It will also emphasize “women security in digital space”.