Three workers run over by Shatabdi Express in Delhi

Three workers from the Badli Industrial Area were run over by Shatabdi Express at around 5.30 am on Tuesday. The incident occurred near pole number 13/25 between Badli Yard and Holambi.

Soon after, information about the incident was conveyed by the station master of the Badli railway station to the railway police. At once, a police team reached the spot and recovered the three dead bodies lying on the railway track.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Hareesh HP identified the deceased as Mohammed Hafiz, Mohammed Shahrukh and Riyazul. Hafiz and Shahrukh, who were relatives, used to live with Riyazul in a rented accommodation in Rana Park of Siraspur village, Delhi.

All the bodies have been preserved at Subzi Mandi mortuary while a legal action is being taken in the case.

According to the DCP, during inquiry at the spot, the three deceased along with their friend Mohd Ehsaan, who also works and stays with them, had gone to a nearby park for morning walk and were returning to their residence when the the incident occurred.

While crossing the railway track, they saw a train coming down line. Noting the advancing train, all three of them ran to the other track, but unfortunately a Shatabdi Express came from the other direction. Before they could escape, the train ran them over and they died on the spot while Ehsaan sat between the two tracks and survived.

Relatives of the deceased have been informed about the incident.