Three arrested for siphoning off over Rs 300 crore loan from Yes Bank: Delhi police

Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has arrested three persons for allegedly siphoning off more than Rs 300 crores taken as a loan from Yes Bank.

The accused, Yateesh Wahaal and Satish Kumar Narula, Directors of M/s Nayati Healthcare and Research NCR Pvt Ltd, and Rahul Singh Yadav, Proprietor of Ahluwalia Construction, a dummy firm, were arrested by the police, according to Delhi police.

The trio was arrested based on a complaint filed by Dr. Rajeev Kumar Sharma against M/s Nayati Healthcare and Research NCR Pvt Ltd and its directors and others, police said.

According to the complaint, Rajeev Kumar Sharma is the vice-chairman and executive director of Nayati Healthcare & Research NCR Private Ltd and holds 6.3 percent shares in the firm.

The company, which was earlier known as OSL Healthcare Pvt Ltd, was incorporated with a view to building and running a hospital in Gurugram. Rajeev Kumar Sharma was having 49 percent shares whereas the remaining 51 percent shares were held by the other two directors of the company — Chandan Mishra and Charchit Mishra.

Also, an MoU was signed between VIMHANS and OSLHPL for operating and managing VIMHANS’ IPD, OPD, Emergency, and Diagnostic Services, under which VIMHANS would provide its state of the art medical super specialty services for psychiatry and allied services to OSLHPL.

During the completion of Gurgaon Hospital, OSL Healthcare Pvt Ltd faced certain financial problems and the majority shareholders sold their 51 percent shares to M/s Naarayani Investment Pvt Ltd, the holding company of M/s Nayati Healthcare & Research NCR Pvt Ltd at the consideration of Rs 99 Crores.

After becoming the majority shareholder, M/s Naarayani Investment Pvt Ltd took all the major decisions. The complainant alleged that the company took a loan of Rs 312 crore from Yes Bank for the development of the hospital, but the money was not used for the said purpose and was allegedly misappropriated.

The complainant further alleged that they had not paid his professional fees worth Rs 15.28 crores and brought down his shareholding deceitfully from 49 percent to 6.3 percent.

Police during the investigation found that after receiving a loan amount of Rs 312 Crore from Yes Bank, Yateesh Wahaal and Satish Kumar Narula transferred a sum of Rs 208 crore to a bank account in the name of Ahluwalia Construction.

On verification of the said account, it was found that that the said account was opened by one Rahul Singh Yadav only with a view to divert the loan amount as it was a dummy account.

Ahluwalia Construction, a renowned builder, replied that it has worked at the site of the Gurugram project and had received only Rs 10 crore from the alleged company. The project is still incomplete.