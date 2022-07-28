Thousands of kids will come together to make the largest Tiranga ever: Kejriwal

As the country steps into celebrations of the 75th Independence Day, the Delhi Government on Thursday informed that thousands of kids will come together in capital on August 4 to set the world-record of making the largest Tiranga ever.

Talking about the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “On the occasion of 75 years of independence, let us 130 crore Indians come together and pledge to make India the greatest and the strongest nation of the world. 75 years ago, when the whole country came together, we drove the British out. Today, we all have to come together yet again to make India the greatest country of the world.”

He further said, ” We must be at par with any other nation in terms of resources. We have all we need like mountains, rivers, minerals, vegetation, crops, and oceans & seas. The world’s smartest and hardest-working people are Indians. We should reflect on this and ask ourselves why we lag behind other countries.”

Kejriwal urged the countrymen to take control of the pursuit to make India the best country in the world in their own hands. He added, “In the ensuing 75 years, we will fall further behind if we allow politicians to steer the country as per their will. This responsibility should now fall to the nation’s 130 crore citizens. We 130 crore Indians should all pledge to work together to make India the greatest and most powerful nation in the world in this 75th year of independence.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that it has to be a collective effort that the days of India becoming the best country in the world are not far.

“I need to ask everyone. What do you think? Why can’t India rise to become the world’s greatest country? But to accomplish this, we must all work together. There must be unity among the 130 crore Indians. Participation is required from entrepreneurs, farmers, industrialists, labourers, members of the service class, doctors, engineers, and lawyers. Teaming up now will help India become the greatest nation in the world,” added Kejriwal.