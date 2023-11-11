Thieves break open ATM, loot over Rs 5 lakh in West Delhi

Rally in small & midcaps driven by explosive growth in demat accounts
On inspection, the police found that the ATM of the HDFC Bank was cut open by a gas cutter. The bank informed the police that the ATM contained a cash amount of little over Rs 5 lakh, the officer added.
A group of thieves cut open the ATM kiosk of HDFC Bank in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar area with a gas cutter on Saturday and fled with over Rs 5 lakh.
Police said the thieves sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera of the ATM to avoid identification. “The Moti Nagar Police Control Room received a call that cash had been stolen from the cash vault after cutting open the ATM of the HDFC Bank at Sudarshan Park,” a police officer said.
Separate teams have been constituted to trace the miscreants. A case has been registered under the relevant sections in this regard.
