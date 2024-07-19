HDFC reports CSR spend of Rs 945.31 cr for FY24, spike of Rs 125 cr

HDFC Bank reported a corporate social responsibility (CSR) spend of Rs 945.31 crore for the financial year 2023-24, an increase of nearly Rs 125 crore from the previous year, the private sector bank said in its Integrated Annual Report.

Notably, HDFC’s CSR programme, Parivartan, has been active for over a decade and its initiatives, spread across 28 states and eight Union Territories, have impacted over 10 crore lives.

Under the umbrella of Parivartan, HDFC Bank’s initiatives have thus far impacted 10.19 crore lives, reaching over 9,000 villages and more than 10 lakh households, including coverage in 85 out of 112 districts identified in the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) of the Government of India.

Focused on creating sustainable livelihoods for marginalised communities, especially women, Parivartan operates across 28 states and 8 Union Territories.

“By addressing the critical areas of rural development, education, skill enhancement, healthcare, financial literacy, and the environment, we aim to support sustainable and inclusive growth in the communities in which we operate,” said Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director of HDFC Bank.

HDFC Integrated Annual Report said the initiatives have facilitated the creation of over 9 lakh women entrepreneurs and the formation and revival of more than 10,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Additionally, the bank’s skilling programmes have trained over 3 lakh youth, providing essential vocational skills to enhance employability and create sustainable livelihoods.