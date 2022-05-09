Tajinder Bagga out of Delhi, statement not recorded today in Court

The statement of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga could not be recorded before a court on Monday as the Delhi BJP leader was not present in the national capital.

Delhi Police said that it will move an application to record his statement when he returns to the city. Advocates for Bagga appeared today before Metropolitan Magistrate Nitika Kapoor and submitted that they will move an application for releasing two mobile phones belonging to Bagga and his father which were allegedly snatched by the unknown persons on Friday morning.

Counsels Sanket Gupta and YP Singh also submitted that they were under an apprehension that such incidents may occur again, so the Court may direct the Delhi Police to provide security to Bagga and his family.

The Court asked them to file a proper application on both the reliefs sought by the Counsel for the victim Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Advocates Sanket Gupta and Y P Singh said that they will move an application on these issues. They said that recording of a statement of a victim before the magistrate is the prerogative of the Investigation Officer (IO). He will move an application to this effect when Bagga is back in the city.

They also said that a petition for quashing of FIR registered in Punjab is pending and is to be heard on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police had produced Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga before the Duty Magistrate’s residence on Friday midnight. Earlier the Police had obtained a search warrant.

Police had apprised the court that the location of Tajinder Bagga was traced at Thaneshwar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. On Friday evening, Delhi Police had produced Bagga before the duty Magistrate after bringing him back to Delhi.

On Friday morning Bagga was lifted by the team of Punjab Police pursuant to an FIR against him in Punjab.

Later on, the incident was reported to Delhi Police by the father of Bagga alleging that some armed unknown persons had kidnapped his son. On his complaint, a case of kidnapping and other sections was lodged at Janakpuri Police station in the national capital.

After registration of the FIR, Bagga and the Punjab Police team were stopped in Kurukshetra by Haryana Police.