A student was allegedly stabbed to death during a fight here in Delhi University’s South Campus, police said on Sunday afternoon.

“A student was stabbed to death in Delhi University’s South Campus. The accused and the victim had come to the college to attend their classes,” Delhi police said. As per the preliminary investigation, police said they learnt that there was a fight between the accused and the deceased.

“The accused has been identified and is being traced. The deceased student’s body has been taken into custody,” an officer of the Delhi police said.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

“Further investigation is underway,” Delhi Police said.