St. Stephen’s soon to start school in Haryana’s Rai

St. Stephen’s College, a name that needs no introduction in the academic world, will start a new institution in the form of a school in Haryana’s Rai with the upcoming academic session of 2024- 25.

Established by the Cambridge Mission, St. Stephen’s has made a huge contribution to the field of education and nation-building since 1881 in Delhi.

Also known as the Delhi Brotherhood Society (DBS), the college where several great luminaries and stalwarts in various walks of life have studied in almost 140 years of its existence, is today going to start the St. Stephan’s Cambridge School. The construction of the school has already been completed, says Brother George Solomon, who is associated with DBS for over three decades.

The school building is well-equipped with modern amenities and notably a rich library, Science laboratories, and a huge playground, said Brother George.

He is hopeful that the people of Haryana would send their kids to the school, as the name has emotional ties with the great Sir Chotu Ram.

It will be a co-educational school from 1st to 12th grade, said George, with hopes that the St. Stephen’s School would set a new benchmark in imparting quality education to the kids of Haryana.

Talking of the DBS, it may be recalled that the members of this society were at the forefront during India’s freedom movement.

Deenbandhu C.F. Andrews was among the founders of the society, he was a close friend of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.