Skill Varsity to send 8 students for Regionals of National Environment Youth Parliament 2022

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University’s (DSEU) recently concluded University Prelims for National Environment Youth Parliament 2022 competition witnessed more than 500 students of DSEU registered for the event, out of which 119 were selected to go on for the Group Discussion stage. The best 8 candidates were announced to head on for the regional level competitions.

Parayavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi (PSG) is responsible for conducting events in Universities across the country. In an attempt to raise awareness around environmental concerns that engulf the youth of today, the National Environment Youth Parliament 2022 – “Nurturing Environment Leaders”, invited the participation of youth for a dialogue on environmental issues and to contribute towards finding meaningful solutions along with their peers.

Prof. (Dr.) Neharika Vohra, Vice-Chancellor, DSEU congratulated the students and applauded the efforts of students in showcasing their talent and initiating meaningful conversation on topics such as environment-friendly waste management specific to plastic waste, alternative sources of energy & Indian energy, new frontiers of green technology for climate action, amongst others.

She shared, “We are extremely happy to see the effort each and every student has put into their participation at the University Prelims. We wish all the shortlisted students good luck for the Regional Rounds. It is important to remember the motive for these dialogues and to pledge to take small steps to make your environment healthier. Learn from your peers, contribute to the best of your ability and make sure you come back with enhanced knowledge and exposure”

Navneet Singh (BBA, IInd Year), Abhishek Rohan (Masters of Computer Application, Ist Year), and Jeeya (B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology, I Year) bagged the top 3 positions at the University Prelims.