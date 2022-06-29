Odisha invites UAE to explore investments, skill capability exchange

Seeking exchange of skill capabilities and investments in various sectors, a high-level delegation from Odisha led by Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary visited the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) for familiarization with and understanding of the free trade zone concept, primarily in the services and financial sector industries.

DMCC is one of the largest free trade zones in the United Arab Emirates which trades in agricultural products, tea, coffee, gold, diamonds, crypto currencies, etc.

The Chief Secretary discussed the possibilities for exchange of skill capabilities and of conducting training programs for the youth from Odisha for employment at high tech centres such as DMCC.

The officials from DMCC appreciated the recommendations and expressed specific interest in conducting training and mutual cooperation, especially on the upcoming technologies like cybersecurity etc.

The high-level team from Odisha also visited the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone Authority to get first-hand experience of the custom-free zone and the world-class warehousing facilities adjacent to the Sharjah Airport.

The Team had a meeting with Mr. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director SAIF ZONE and discussed potential opportunities in the logistics and warehousing sector in the state of Odisha with the officials.

The Chief Secretary Mahapatra personally invited the authorities from both DMCC and SAIF to attend the Odisha Investor Roadshow scheduled on 29 June 2022 at Dubai. He also called upon the senior officials from these organizations to visit Odisha to explore investment opportunities in the state. The Chief Secretary also extended an invitation to participate in the upcoming Make in Odisha (MIO) Conclave 2022.