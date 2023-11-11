Sisodia meets ailing wife amid heavy police deployment

Former deputy chief minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, on Saturday reached his previous official residence from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife under police custody.

The Delhi Police third Battalion took Sisodia from Tihar Jail to his home after receiving permission from the Rouse Avenue court.

The AAP leader met his wife at AB 17 Mathura Road, the premises currently officially allocated to Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi. The police did not allow anyone else to meet Sisodia as there was a heavy deployment of police personnel even inside his residence.

Advertisement

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday allowed Manish Sisodia to meet his wife after he sought permission to meet her for five days. Special judge M K Nagpal allowed him to meet his ailing wife at his home between 10 am and 4 am under police custody.

Earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed Sisodia’s bail petition. His bail applications were also rejected by the Delhi High Court as well as a trial court. However, the high court in June granted him permission to meet his wife in custody.

Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case on March 9. Earlier, he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial custody of MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case till November 24, 2023. A special judge also permitted the production of Sanjay Singh before the CJM Court at Amritsar, Punjab in a Defamation case on November 18.

The court directed the jail authorities to take him to Punjab on Rajdhani train in view of his health issue and changed weather and come back the same day. They have also been directed to make appropriate security arrangements.

The Punjab court had issued a production warrant for the production of Sanjay Singh in a defamation case filed by Bikramjeet Singh Majithia. Advocate Farrukh Khan, counsel for Sanjay Singh, filed two consent letters related to development work seeking his signature. The court allowed the same.