Sisodia distributes learning aids to 5,322 children with special needs

To facilitate Children with Special Needs (CWSN) studying in Delhi Government schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia distributed learning aids such as laptops, tablets, sports kits and teaching aids to 5,322 children of class 8-12 under “Talent Promotion Scheme”, on Friday.

Appreciating the spirit of children, Sisodia said, “Children with Special Needs are determined to learn but they often face challenges in different aspects of life which hinders their development and restricts them from participating at the community level. Talent Promotion Scheme is a small step by the Kejriwal Government to provide support to special children in our schools and help them enhance their productivity and efficiency.”

He added that this effort will surely help them to lead a better life.

Sisodia said, “These special children are making so much effort to learn, so it is our duty to provide every possible support to them. They must not feel left out at any cost. It is the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that if nature has provided less resources and opportunities to any person, it is the government’s duty to provide them an equal platform and support them in every given need. We are just following his vision.”

Along with the distribution of learning aids to CWSN, a special exhibition was also organized that showcased the work of the special children studying in Delhi government schools under skill areas like art, craft, business blasters, pre-vocational and vocational among others. The exhibition was the reflection of the inclusiveness being followed in DOE schools for different learners.

The “Talent Promotion Scheme” of the Kejriwal Government aims to bridge the gap of learning and development between talent and requirement of the children with special needs by providing them support in the form of suitable aids, equipment, and learning materials. The said scheme covers specially abled children under 21 categories and helps students in enhancing their learning capabilities and productivity.