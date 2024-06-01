‘Sir Sorabji Sabhagar’ inaugurated at Central Bank of India’s Delhi South Regional Office

Sir Sorabji Sabhagar was inaugurated on Saturday at the Central Bank of India, Regional Office Delhi South.

“The same was inaugurated by J S Sawhney, Zonal Head Delhi in presence of Anil Agnihotri-Regional Head Delhi South, Ashish Srivastava- Regional Head Delhi North, Manisha Kaushik and Anil Kumar- AGM Zonal Office Delhi, Pritam Lal Gangwani- DRH and Madan Kishor, CM along with staff from Regional Office Delhi South,” the Bank’s Regional Office Delhi South, Karol Bagh, New Delhi said.

