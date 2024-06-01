Logo

# Delhi

‘Sir Sorabji Sabhagar’ inaugurated at Central Bank of India’s Delhi South Regional Office

The same was inaugurated by J S Sawhney, Zonal Head Delhi in presence of Anil Agnihotri-Regional Head Delhi South

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 1, 2024 10:58 pm

Sir Sorabji Sabhagar was inaugurated on Saturday at the Central Bank of India, Regional Office Delhi South.

“The same was inaugurated by J S Sawhney, Zonal Head Delhi in presence of Anil Agnihotri-Regional Head Delhi South, Ashish Srivastava- Regional Head Delhi North, Manisha Kaushik and Anil Kumar- AGM Zonal Office Delhi, Pritam Lal Gangwani- DRH and Madan Kishor, CM along with staff from Regional Office Delhi South,” the Bank’s Regional Office Delhi South, Karol Bagh, New Delhi said.

