Committees formed for implementation of Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi

In an initiative to implement the Central government’s health scheme, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), in Delhi, the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the state government has constituted eight committees.

The committees have been formed to ensure seamless functioning of the scheme to cover the entire process from enrollment to completion.

The State Empanelment Committee is one of the most important committees to be chaired by the CEO of AB-PMJAY which will oversee hospital registrations, disciplinary actions, and inspections of registered hospitals under the scheme.

The panels include the District Empanelment Committee, District Implementation Committee, which will assist in creating Ayushman cards, conducting awareness campaigns, and resolving grievances of beneficiaries.

The fourth is the State Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) which will address complaints of the beneficiaries and hospitals, an official was quoted as saying, by a news agency.

The fifth is the State Anti-Fraud Cell, the sixth is the State Claim Review Committee (CRC), the seventh is the State Medical Committee, and the eighth is the State Appellate Authority which will serve as decision-making body regarding complaints.

The Central health scheme will be covering a large number of medical procedures across different specialities and providing patients with free and cashless treatment in hospitals.

Delhi is now the 35th state/UT in the country to implement the scheme.

On April 5, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Delhi government and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Delhi. Following the signing of the MoU, the state government officially launched the scheme with the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards.

Notably, the Delhi government would also be providing an additional top-up of Rs 5 lakh over and above the Rs 5 Lakh cover which is being given by the Centre.