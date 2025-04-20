MCD mayor accuses BJP govt of shielding culprits behind Mustafabad building collapse

Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi, on Sunday, accused the BJP government of shielding culprits behind the building collapse in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad through the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner.

Addressing a press conference, Khichi lamented that the MCD commissioner has neither initiated inquiry nor taken action against guilty officers.

Expressing deep anguish over the loss of lives, he said, “The incident is heartbreaking. Several lives have been lost. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray that God gives them strength in this difficult time.”

“On Saturday, I visited the accident site and reviewed rescue operations. I directed the rescue teams and officials to carry out relief operations on war footing and immediately rush those trapped under the debris to hospitals. I also spoke to the MCD commissioner and verbally instructed him to take the strictest action against any officer found guilty of negligence,” the mayor said.

He said he had clearly instructed the commissioner to immediately suspend the guilty officers. “It is extremely unfortunate that no action has been taken so far. The entire system is riddled with corruption. Therefore, we are formally writing to the commissioner demanding immediate suspension of the officials responsible for this criminal negligence,” he added.

At least 11 people were killed and nearly a dozen injured as a four-storey residential building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad early Saturday morning.