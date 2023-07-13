Sessions on NCR plan, Delhi master plan during a conclave

Technical sessions on NCR Plan-2041 and Master Plan of Delhi-2041 will be held during a two-day National Conclave on Urban Planning which will be held in the national capital from July 13-14, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said on Wednesday.

The Conclave will be inaugurated by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Conclave will provide an opportunity to states and UTs to share their experiences in showcasing the good practices in urban planning as various good efforts and initiatives in innovative urban planning practices can be seen across the country.

More than 700 participants have confirmed their participation in the Conclave which includes Principal Secretaries of State Urban Development Departments, Chief Town Planners, State TCP Departments, Urban Development Authorities and Urban Local Bodies and heads of leading academic institutions.

There will be 24 presentations by Chief Town Planners from State TCP Departments and Urban Development Authorities. Lead academicians in the field of urban planning will moderate four technical sessions comprising of key speakers who would be speaking on wide range of themes like Transit oriented Development, Transferable Development Rights, Local Area Plans and Town Planning Scheme, Affordable Housing, Environmentally Sustainable Development (sponge cities), NCR Plan-2041 and Master Plan of Delhi-2041.