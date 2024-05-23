Senior Delhi Police officials take stock of security ahead of polling day

The Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, along with senior police officials of the city, took stock of the situation and preparedness at polling stations and overall security arrangements in the North East District to ensure smooth polling process ahead of elections in the city.

Senior police officials from the Southern Range also conducted a flag march and Area Domination Exercise on Thursday to boost confidence of the community and deterrence for anti-social elements ahead of Polls.

The initiative is taken by senior police officers in the South East and South District led by Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone II, Madhup Tewari to ensure a secure and peaceful environment ahead of the polling day.

During the march, the officers visited various critical polling premises, assessing security arrangements and engaging with the local populace.

The presence of a company of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and personnel from the Delhi Police underscored the commitment to maintaining law and order.

The areas covered under the flag march and domination exercise also included places like Jamia, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Industrial Area, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Malviya Nagar and Tigri among others.

The foot patrol, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday witnessed participation of senior officers, including S K Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range), Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), and Ankit Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District.

The primary objective of this initiative was to bolster confidence among the residents and ensure that they feel safe while stepping out to cast their votes.

This proactive measure aims to deter any potential disturbance and assure the community of the police’s dedication to a free, fair, impartial and secure electoral process.

Highlighting the importance of such exercises, stating, Madhup Tewari said, “Our priority is to create a safe and conducive environment for all voters. The flag march and area domination are part of our comprehensive strategy to prevent any untoward incidents and build trust among the residents.”

During the foot patrol, the senior officers interacted with the public, addressing their concerns and emphasizing the significance of their participation in the democratic process.

The police personnel’s visible presence is expected to act as a strong deterrent on any attempts to disrupt the peace during the elections, the police official said.

Joint CP S K Jain, said voting is not just a right, but a duty of every citizen, and urged everyone to come forward and cast their vote with confidence. “The police teams are working relentlessly round the clock to ensure conduct of peaceful and incident free elections,” he added.

The police also requested the public to come forward and inform any electoral malpractice or inducement or any type of suspicious or illegal activities observed by them in their respective areas.