Some schools in Delhi to begin physical classes only after Diwali

Some schools in the national capital will reopen after the Diwali holidays and not on 1 November as allowed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) last week. But most of the schools are set to begin their physical classes with effect from tomorrow.

Teaching for the students in the ninth class and above has been going on in the physical mode since September 1, but classes till eighth were allowed to be held in the physical mode last week. However, classes in the online mode will also continue along with those in the physical form.

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh; DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave; Indian School; Bal Bharati School, Pitampura; and some other private schools will reopen only after Diwali as stated by their managements. There are some private schools that are waiting for their staff being ready for physical classes after taking both vaccine doses.

According to the latest DDMA order, only 50 percent attendance is allowed at a time in any class and no student can be forced to attend a physical class. School managements have also been instructed to ensure that the Covid-19 protocol is observed strictly, including mandatory thermal screening and staggered lunch breaks.

There are reports of around 80 percent attendance in government schools after they restarted their physical classes for students in classes 9 and above in September.

The DDMA has also ordered that students, teachers, and non-teaching staff members of schools living in containment zones will not be allowed to go to their schools.

The schools in the city were closed for physical classes in March last the year following the lockdown announced to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.