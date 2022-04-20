COVID-19: DDMA to hold meeting on Wednesday

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the present situation in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and others will be present at the meeting.

Covid-19 cases have seen a sharp increase in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the past couple of days, with a recent survey claiming that the number of cases might have gone up by almost 500 per cent in the last 15 days.

Delhi on Monday logged 501 fresh COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 7.72 per cent.

Talking to media persons here today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “We have to learn to live with COVID-19 as it will stay in some capacity; we will take strict action if it increases more.

For now, there’s no need to panic. The counts are incoming, so we have a meeting with experts & DDMA on April 20.”