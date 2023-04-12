Follow Us:
School in Delhi evacuated over bomb hoax email

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 12, 2023 5:46 pm

Visuals from The Indian School (Photo: IANS)

A private school in Delhi’s Defence Colony was evacuated on Wednesday morning after an email containing a bomb threat was received by the administration, a police official said.

According to the Delhi Police, an email was sent to The Indian Public School this morning claiming that a bomb was planted on its premises.

Authorities at The Indian School informed the police that they received the email at 10:49 am. However, no explosive device was found during the check at the school premises.

“The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being done by a bomb squad,” the official added.

