Saurabh Bhardwaj chaired meeting regarding complaints received for irregularities in meter reading

Saurabh Bhardwaj Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board chaired an important meeting at DJB Headquarters regarding complaints received about irregularities in meter reading. Representatives of the private billing agencies of all 21 zones were present at the meeting besides senior officials of the DJB.

Bhardwaj took stock of the water billing issues from all zones and asked all the representatives what concrete steps they took on receiving the complaints of meter reading discrepancies.

The DJB Vice Chairman directed all the private agencies to take immediate action against those meter readers who are indulging in water reading frauds and demanding money from consumers.

He said that it should be considered as corruption and FIR should also be registered against delinquent water meter readers and asked the private agencies that any meter reader on whom action is taken for such delinquency, should be blacklisted instantly so that he is not re-employed by any other agency of Delhi Jal Board in future.

Bhardwaj also mentioned, “We also have to make the consumers aware about this issue so that when water readers demand money from them, they do not get into his tactics and immediately file a complaint.”

Delhi Jal Board has a total of 41 zones and private agencies have been appointed for the water billing in 21 zones.

The Vice Chairman took cognizance of the fact that some of the private agencies pay less than minimum wage to their meter readers and he said, “If the private agencies don’t pay the minimum wages to the meter readers, they will start indulging in corrupt practices. Because of the non-payment of minimum wages by the private agencies, the meter readers begin to demand money from consumers and this brings disrepute to the government.”

As a final warning, Bhardwaj held that if such a complaint is received from here onwards, then FIR will be lodged against both the agency and the meter reader.

Delhi Jal Board Will Launch Awareness Campaign

It was also decided in the high-level meeting that Delhi Jal Board will also launch a campaign to generate awareness among the consumers. People will be made aware that if any meter reader tempts to reduce the water meter readings in exchange for some money, then they should not let it happen. Even if the bill is reduced for once, a consumer will have to pay the remaining bill in the next bill cycle. The Delhi Jal Board will make consumers aware through letters and other means.