Samarpan : Bengali cultural extravaganza in Noida

Bongo Porichoy, a socio-cultural group based in Delhi-NCR, unveiled its inaugural cultural event, “Samarpan,” on September 17th. The event took place at the prestigious Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6, Noida. The group, recently formed with members from Noida, Greater Noida West, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and Delhi aims to enliven the Spirit of Bengal amidst the Cosmopolitan Culture of the North.

The programme, “Samarpan” was inaugurated by Dr. Amitava Mukherjee, an internationally acclaimed scholar and former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Distinguished guests of honor included Pradeep Ganguly, General Secretary of the Bengal Association in Delhi; Tapati Mukherjee, founder of the women’s musical group “Ujaan”; and Sandip Chakravarty, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, President Subroto Upadhaya expressed the group’s commitment to preserving and celebrating Bengal’s rich cultural heritage. He stated, “We, here in Delhi NCR, miles away from the golden soil of West Bengal, are striving to keep our traditions and culture alive. Bongo Porichoy’s mission is to safeguard and cherish Bengal’s heritage, philosophy, culture, and traditions while providing a platform for young and budding artists.”

He added, “Our vision is to promote cultural understanding by organizing events and activities encompassing all age groups, ranging from music, dance, literature, and performing and visual arts to recitation, theatre, and contemporary culture.”

The evening featured captivating performances, including a Musical Gala by Rajarshi Debray and a mesmerizing presentation of Folk Songs of Bengal by the renowned all-women musical group “Ujaan,” celebrated for its exceptional folk musical talent.

The event also showcased the talents of young and emerging artists, with dance performances by Sara and Sriti Mahesh, and enthralling musical renditions by Shayon Upadhaya and Swarlipi Sengupta.

The senior section of the event showcased classical singer Dr. Gaurav Roy, Nilanjan Sengupta on Tabla with his disciples, Swaraj Bhattacharya in recitation, Dr. Sanchali Mukherjee, Suman Bhattacharya, and Debika Goswami, who all left the audience spellbound with their respective talents.

A highlight of the evening was the theatre play “Nanibala der Katha,” based on the lives of widows in Vrindavan Dham. The play, written and directed by renowned playwright Rabishankar Kar, captivated the audience and served as the grand attraction of the festival.

“Samarpan” marked the beginning of Bongo Porichoy’s cultural journey in Delhi NCR, promising to bring the vibrant and diverse cultural tapestry of Bengal to the forefront in the heart of North India.