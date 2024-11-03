Sachdeva to visit Delhi CM’s residence to demand order for reinstatement of bus marshals

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday that he would visit Delhi CM’s official residence on Monday, along with party workers, to demand the order to reinstate bus marshals and civil defence volunteers.

Sachdeva’s statement came in the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s press conference on Sunday where she challenged the saffron party to get the proposal for the regularisation of the marshals approved by the LG. She said the Delhi government would forward the proposal to the LG within a week.

The BJP leader said it seemed the CM is agitated by the BJP’s demand to follow the LG’s directive to reinstate the marshals, that’s why she is citing the examples of Kashmir to Kanyakumari. However, she failed to explain why her government hasn’t deployed the volunteers from November 1 despite getting clearance from the LG.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP chief further stated that these CDVs are temporary workers hired on daily wages, and said going by the Atishi government’s lethargy, these volunteers don’t seem to be reinstated in the next 3-4 days. “As a result, they are losing at least seven days of wages this month,” he added.

Sachdeva challenged Atishi to name a single BJP-ruled state where contract workers are being removed or facing non-payment of wages.