BJP govt fulfilled Ayushman Bharat promise in just 68 days: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday that April 28 would be the golden day for his party’s government in Delhi as on the 68th day of its formation, a special distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards will be held and the registration of the scheme will begin.

He said on Monday, Union Minister Sardar Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta would lead the special Ayushman card distribution.

Taking a dig at the previous AAP government in Delhi, Sachdeva alleged they deprived the people of the city, especially the elderly and the poor, of the beneficial health scheme.

He said soon after coming to power, the BJP government began working on the scheme and as promised to deliver the benefits of the same within 100 days of the election pledge, the BJP government has fulfilled it in just 68 days.

Sachdeva added that on top of the Rs 5 lakh coverage under the scheme, the Delhi government is providing an additional top-up of Rs five lakh.

He assured that the Rekha Gupta government would ensure that all small and large hospitals in Delhi accept this card within a year.