Runway RWY 29L at Delhi airport made CAT III operational: Scindia

Announcing additional measures undertaken by aviation authorities to deal with fog-induced flight disruptions, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed RWY (runway) 29L at the Delhi airport has been made CAT III operational from Tuesday.

In a post on X, Scindia said, “In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience were issued yesterday to all the airlines.”

He said in addition to these SOPs, “we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports”.

The minister said implementation of the @DGCAIndia Directives, SOPs and CARs will be monitored and reported regularly.

He said ‘war rooms’ will be set up by airports and airline operators at the six metro airports to address any issues with regard to passenger inconvenience with immediacy.

Sufficient CISF manpower availability will be ensured round-the-clock, the minister said.

“RWY 29L at @DelhiAirport has been made CAT III operational today. Operationalization of RWY 10/28 as CAT III at Delhi Airport after re-carpeting will also be undertaken,” he said.