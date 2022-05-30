Rains with thunderstorm lashed Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains, hailstorm with massive thunderstorm lashed Delhi-NCR in the evening hours bringing much relief from the soaring temperature and intense heatwave that has been keeping city on boil. However, due to this traffic came to standstill at many places, as the frozen pieces of ice hit windshields and motorcyclists.

Today’s storm comes exactly a week after another big storm hit the national capital, uprooting trees and affecting flight operations. A western disturbance that is affecting Northwest India brought cloudy skies, strong winds, and rainfall to parts of Delhi-NCR.

A large number of trees have been reportedly uprooted and electric lines were disrupted due to which many areas witnessed power cut too.

According to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi, gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 kmph gripped the adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi, the said in a statement on Monday (May 30).

On Sunday also, Delhi had received light rain bringing much-needed relief from the intense heat.

The IMD had also issued a yellow alert for Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday as parts of the state including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts are expected to receive heavy rain, thunderstorm and strong winds.

Also, the Southwest monsoon had set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1. Kerala has been receiving rainfall since Saturday and 10 out of the 14 weather monitoring stations in the state have received more than 2.5 mm rains, thus fulfilling the criteria for the onset of monsoon, IMD said.

The IMD said in an update issued on Sunday that no heatwave conditions are likely over the country for the next five days. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 42 or 43 degrees Celsius for the next six days.