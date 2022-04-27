Rai instructs DPCC to submit report within 24 hours over Bhalswa fire incident

A day after the huge fire incident that took place at Bhalswa landfill site, the Delhi government Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a full report of the entire incident within 24 hours.

In addition, all departments have also been instructed to conduct thorough investigations about the incident.

“The department will take appropriate measures and impose a penalty based on the findings of the DPCC,” said Rai.

The Environment minister further said, “The increasing cases of fire in landfill sites are the result of increasing corruption in the BJP’s administered MCD. The negligence of the MCD from the last 15 years resulted in the mountains of garbage created in Delhi. If the newly available techniques were adopted from time to time for its redressal then today the people of Delhi would not be living life in the dust and smoke.”

He added, “The most common cause of fire in landfills is the constant release of methane gas, which not only causes fires but is also hazardous to the environment. And it could have been halted a long time ago if MCDs had done their jobs properly.”

Further expressing his seriousness on the increasing incidents of fire at landfill sites, the Environment Minister said, “DPCC and MCD have been given orders to adopt a gas sucking system like the one installed at the dumping site of Mumbai to get permanent control of this problem in Delhi.”