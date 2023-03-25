Peace, Law & order our priority in Punjab: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised the Bhagwant Mann Government on the law and order situation in Punjab.

In his address after inaugurating Shri Guru Ravidas Bani Study Center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan on Saturday, Kejriwal said peace, law and order in the state is the priority of the AAP.

“In the past few days some people tried to vitiate the atmosphere of Punjab, but we will not allow anyone to disturb the peace. Sometimes tough decisions have to be taken to maintain law and order and the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann is capable of taking tough decisions,” the AAP leader said without naming pro Khalistan leader Amritpal.

Kejriwal said the Bhagwant Mann government handled the situation very well and they had the entire situation under control without firing a single bullet or shedding any blood. He said today, those who were trying to disturb the communal harmony and peace of Punjab are scared and on the run.

“Anyone who threatens the peace of Punjab or sells drugs will not be spared. When three crore Punjabis will be with the government, then no drug peddler will have the courage to sell drugs,” he added.

Kejriwal said the law and order situation has improved after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state, as during the previous governments their MLAs and ministers had “settings” with gangsters, mafia and criminals. But the ‘AAP’ government does not have any such a setting with anyone, that’s why, now, gangsters and mafia are being punished, he added.

On the health system, Kejriwal said that we improved and upgraded government hospitals in Delhi and medicines, tests and treatment is free there. The Bhagwant Maan government has also started the work of improving the government hospitals of Punjab, he said.

“In Delhi, we have opened mohalla clinics in every street. I opened 550 mohalla clinics in Delhi in 5 years. Maan Sahib has opened 500 mohalla clinics in Punjab in just one year,” the AAP leader said.

On the drug issue, Kejriwal said when three crore people will join hands with the government, no one will have the courage to sell drugs. “All drug peddlers will be caught and put in jail. The Aam Aadmi Party has no setting with anyone, that’s why from last one year all gangsters and criminals are being caught and put in jail. Punjab is slowly coming back on track of being ‘Rangla Punjab’,” he added.