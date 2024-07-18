Pathak calls demolitions at Civil Lines illegal, demands probe

Alleging BJP MPs’ role in the demolition of slums at Civil Lines and the threat of demolition to the slums at Brar Square, senior AAP leader and MLA Durgesh Pathak on Thursday alleged they are rendering the poor homeless by getting their houses demolished through the departments under them.

He called the demolition activity at Civil Lines illegal as it rendered the people, who had lived there since independence, homeless.

Pathak informed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would go to court in this regard and ensure justice for the victims.

Advertisement

The Indian Railways issued a notice on July 22 for the demolition of the slums at Brar Square. The AAP leader said even a week after the notice was issued, BJP Lok Sabha MP representing the New Delhi seat Bansuri Swaraj is yet to visit the locality.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters on Thursday, Pathak said for the last 10 days, houses of the poor have been demolished in Delhi. He alleged that the demolitions are carried out by the departments that come under the Centre.

He said that a few days ago, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) carried out the demolition of thousands of houses in the Civil Lines area. The agency’s officials are still visiting the area to threaten people with more demolitions, he added.

Similarly, the AAP leader said that the Railways has put up a notice for the demolition of thousands of slums in Loha Mandi, Budh Nagar, and Inderpuri near the railway track in Brar Square before July 22.

He said it has been almost a week since the railways issued the notice in Brar Square, but the BJP MP did not once visit the affected people, nor did she assure them of taking up the matter with the railway authorities.

He said if the houses are demolished, she should be held responsible for it because the railways that come under the Centre have been giving notices to demolish people’s houses.

Slamming the Chandni Chowk MP, the AAP leader said no contact could be established with Praveen Khandelwal in the last five days since people’s houses were demolished in his area.

The AAP MLA claimed that the BJP parliamentarian from Chandni Chowk did not care to visit the affected people, and said none of the BJP MPs is ready to take responsibility for the actions going on.