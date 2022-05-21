Overnight sporadic rain bring relief in Delhi

Rain fell in some parts of the national capital Friday night, providing relief from the sweltering heat on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will have an overcast day on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from 39 to 29.8 degrees Celsius.

Apart from the dip in temperature, extremely light showers and thunderstorms are forecast, with gusty winds ranging from 30 to 440 km/h.

The city had a relative humidity of 37% as of 8.30 a.m., according to IMD. The wind was blowing at 14.7 kilometres per hour from the west-northwest.

The sun rose at 5.28 a.m. and will set at 7.08 p.m. in the city.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 was 320 and for PM2.5 was 94, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

When PM10 reached 300, the Department of Health issued a ‘bad’ health recommendation, advising persons with heart or lung illness, the elderly, and children to avoid prolonged or vigorous exertion.

Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record both particle matter and air pollution levels.

The air quality is usually classified as ‘excellent’ when the AQI is between 0 and 50; ‘satisfactory’ when it is 51-100; ‘moderate’ when it is 101-200; ‘poor’ when it is 201-300; ‘very poor’ when it is 301-400; ‘severe’ when it is 401-500; and ‘dangerous’ when it is over 500.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 44.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s normal.

