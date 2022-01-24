One held in JNU molestation case

One person who allegedly molested a female Ph.D. student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on campus has been arrested, a senior police official said on Sunday.

More details are awaited.

The incident took place on Monday around 11.45 p.m. when the research scholar was walking inside the campus.

The student raised an alarm and shouted for help, but the accused fled from the spot by his motorcycle.

A case under sections 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station and investigations launched.