No respite from pollution as Delhi air remains in ‘very poor’ zone

Delhi’s average air quality remained under the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index’s (AQI) average value in the city recorded at 353, as per Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin.

However, there was only one area that recorded AQI level in the severe category as compared to Friday, when the index values were in the severe zone at five places. Nehru Nagar recorded the worst air on Saturday with the AQI value of 403.

Primary pollutant in the city air continued to be the PM 2.5 micro particles, the CPCB said.

However, people in the city continued to tackle the issues such as discomfort in breathing, coughing, respiratory issues faced by especially those who already had a lung and heart condition.

Some people, especially those venturing out for morning walks and outdoor activities, have expressed displeasure over the poor air situation saying that it did have an overall impact on the well being of everyone and created barriers for people like them in following their health and fitness routines.

Earlier, the medical experts had also advised people to avoid outdoor activities in view of the rise in air pollution levels, especially suggesting children and the elderly to stay home indoors when the air quality hits severe levels.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category for the coming three days, as per the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM)’s air quality early warning system for Delhi.

Ventilation index in the national capital is likely to be 5000 m2/s on Sunday, the IITM said further.

According to the air quality monitoring agency, the ventilation index lower than 6000 m2/s with average wind speed less than 10 kmph is unfavorable for dispersion of pollutants.

Meanwhile, NCR cities adjoining Delhi including Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad recorded “poor” AQI levels, while Noida reeled under the ‘very poor” category.