Neeraj Bawana granted one-day custodial parole to visit ailing wife

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted gangster Neeraj Bawana one-day custodial parole to visit his ailing wife in the hospital.

The court had earlier denied him interim bail, citing the serious nature of the charges he faces.

Bawana had sought temporary release on humanitarian grounds to visit his wife, whose condition reportedly requires the presence of immediate family.

His regular bail plea had previously been rejected in connection with a 2015 double murder case, which the court described as “an act of extraordinary audacity.”

Bawana is accused of murdering two inmates, Vikram and Pradeep, inside a jail van while they were being transported from Rohini Court to Tihar Jail along with seven other undertrial prisoners.