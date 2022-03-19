Need to restore India’s glorious tradition in the education: VP Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today inaugurated the South Asia Institute of Peace and Reconciliation (SAIPR) in Haridwar.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the Vice-President called for restoring India’s glorious tradition in the education sector by revisiting ancient teaching systems and traditional knowledge to make them relevant to the present times.

The Vice-President said that it was unfortunate that India’s age-old education system was adversely affected by centuries of foreign rule.

He said that prolonged colonial rule deprived large sections, including women of education. “It is necessary to provide quality education to all, only then can our education be inclusive and democratic,” he said. VP Naidu also expressed his happiness over National Education Policy’s attempt to Indianise our education system.

The Vice-President noted that South Asian countries share common history and civilization; he also called for respecting the linguistic, ethnic and cultural diversities in the region, which showcase the core values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. “As the ‘spiritual capital’ of the world, India will continue to play its part in maintaining peace and ensuring harmony,” he added.

The Vice-President congratulated everyone involved in the establishment of the South Asia Institute of Peace and Reconciliation (SAIPR), the Vice President hoped that the institute would become an important centre for academic deliberations and act as a springboard to spread the values of peace and reconciliation.

It may be noted that SAIPR was established at the Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Haridwar in the Golden Jubilee year of ‘Gayatri Teerth’.

On this occasion, the Vice-President remembered Lord Buddha and Emperor Ashoka and said that they preferred Dhamma Ghosh over ‘Yudh Ghosh’ (war) and Panchsheel, as propounded by Lord Buddha, forms the basis of our foreign policy.

Naidu also lauded the efforts being made by Dev Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya in collaboration with various institutions to make Yoga and meditation popular across the world. He said Yoga was India’s unique gift to mankind.

After inaugurating the Institute, the Vice-President visited SAIPR & Asia’s first centre for Baltic Culture & Studies. He also had Darshan at Pragyesh Mahakal Temple and planted a Rudraksha sapling at the university premises. During his visit to the university, he was also shown various facilities at the institute such as paper manufacturing unit, Center for Agriculture and Cow Based Products and handloom training centre.

The Vice-President also paid tribute to the martyrs at the ‘Wall of Heroes’ in the DSVV campus and launched various publications of the university, including its new website.

Referring to the age-old values of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu’, VP Naidu said that India’s commitment to peace and welfare of humanity transcends geographical boundaries.

“India is known as a land of peace. We have always accorded highest priority to maintaining peace and ensuring harmonious living of all sections of the society,” he added.

Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, the Governor of Uttarakhand, Dr Pranav Pandya, Chancellor, Dev Sanskriti University, Sharad Pandey, Vice-Chancellor and other eminent personalities attended the event.