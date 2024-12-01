NDMC’s proactive measures curbed vector-borne diseases: Kuljeet Singh Chahal

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said on Sunday that the civic body has undertaken proactive measures to prevent and control vector-borne diseases in its jurisdiction.

He attributed the significant achievements in combating vector-borne diseases to the civic body’s commitment to public health. Currently, the area under it reports zero active cases of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, he added.

Chahal noted that the NDMC recorded only 45 cases of dengue, two of malaria, and zero cases of chikungunya this year—a substantial reduction compared to previous years. Moreover, no cases of vector-borne diseases have been reported in the past three weeks.

He said recognising the emerging threat of Japanese Encephalitis (JE), the NDMC has intensified anti-larval activities, issued advisories to hospitals, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and municipal staff, and conducted comprehensive health inspections. These initiatives align with the Swachh Bharat Mission envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring NDMC’s commitment to a clean and healthy environment.

Chahal urged the residents of Delhi to take preventive measures, including the use of insect repellents, wearing protective clothing, and staying in screened or air-conditioned environments.

He also emphasised the importance of using treated mosquito nets, eliminating stagnant water to reduce mosquito breeding grounds, and employing indoor residual spraying to minimise mosquito populations.

Chahal highlighted the need for community awareness to educate citizens about JE and its prevention. He assured that NDMC would continue to prioritise health initiatives, leveraging effective strategies to mitigate the risks posed by vector-borne diseases.