NDMC organizes street play on waste management

The New Delhi Municipal Council organized a ‘nukkad natak’ (street play) on waste management and reduction of single-use plastic here on Wednesday.

The riveting street play at the Netaji Nagar market was witnessed by hundreds of engaged citizens and visitors, which delivered a powerful message on waste reduction by championing the ‘3Rs’– reduce, reuse and recycle.

The performance underscored the critical importance of minimizing waste generation, promoting the reuse of items, and responsibly recycling non-biodegradable materials in daily life.

Advertisement

A key highlight of the performance was the advocacy for eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics. The street play urged the adoption of sustainable choices such as cloth bags, reusable water bottles, and bamboo utensils to mitigate the environmental impact of hazardous non-biodegradable materials.

The crescendo of the street play culminated in a fervent call to action to the audience of their waste management practices and make conscious choices to diminish their reliance on single-use plastics, fostering a collective commitment towards a cleaner and healthier environment.