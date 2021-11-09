National Capital’s minimum temperature dips to 13 degrees

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 13 degrees Celsius as inhabitants awoke to a gloomy Tuesday morning (IMD).

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity of 85 per cent at 8.30 a.m., according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature was 14 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 29 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to drop even lower this week, to 10 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 a.m. was 381 (very poor), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollution levels in the air were found to be 66 and 122, respectively.

According to the IMD, air quality in Delhi-NCR is projected to range between severe and the higher end of the very poor’ category in the coming days, with northwesterly winds expected for the next five days, potentially leading to a large contribution of stubble burning.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the city will see partly cloudy skies and mist on Tuesday, partly cloudy skies and shallow fog on Wednesday, and mostly clear skies on Thursday due to a change in wind speed from the northwest.

