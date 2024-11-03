MP Bansuri Swaraj ensures Chhath Puja arrangements at Chirag Delhi Satpula Park

BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj on Sunday visited Satpula DDA Park near Chirag Delhi village and restored the Chhath Puja arrangements, which were being allegedly obstructed by AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, saffron party’s state unit said.

Swaraj criticised Bharadwaj, calling him a symbol of political hypocrisy, and alleged that he spreads lies and confusion.

She also accused the AAP leader and minister of using his power for self-promotion, while his entire political strategy was negative.

The BJP leader alleged that as the Minister of the Department of Art and Culture, Bharadwaj abused his position to promote himself by organizing events in his constituency, Greater Kailash, at public expense.

Swaraj questioned the AAP leader on his party’s unfulfilled promise to clean the Yamuna and perform the Aarti.

She demanded answers as to why Bharadwaj is preventing Jan Seva Samiti, which has been allocated land in Satpula Park, from initiating Chhath Puja arrangements.

Swaraj further commented on the alleged misconduct exhibited by the Minister against Jan Seva Samiti members and BJP workers at Satpula Park in recent days, noting that such behavior is unprecedented, and the people of Delhi, especially those of Chirag Delhi, will never forgive him.