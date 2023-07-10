More rainfall in Delhi; Yamuna crosses danger mark

After witnessing heavy downpour on July 8-9, the National Capital received more rainfall on Monday even as River Yamuna in the city, which was flowing above warning level for hours, crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm.

According to a flood bulletin, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge increased to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday. The water level in the river has been rising continuously as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid torrential rains across northwest India including the national capital.

The Yamuna had already crossed the warning mark of 204.5 metres at 1 pm.

According to the Flood Control Department, around 2,15,677 cusecs water was discharged through the Hathnikund barrage at 3 pm.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the state government is in alert mode and that it is fully prepared to control the situation.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall recorded in the city during the past nine hours ending at 5:30 pm was 2.9 mm. It recorded in the city during the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 am was 107.3 mm.

The prolonged spell of rain resulted in a dip in temperature as the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

A total of 13 houses collapsed in the National Capital due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the loss of two lives.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said, “Total 13 incidents of house collapse had come…this is very unprecedented, we have never received so many calls over house collapse…2 people have died in house collapse cases so far and 3 children have been injured.”

Monday’s rainfall resulted in waterlogging and traffic snarls in different parts of the city.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic movement was affected on NH-48 in both the carriageways from Dhaula Kuan Flyover towards Gurugram and vice-versa due to waterlogging.

The Traffic Police further said due to incessant rains, some roads have been affected by water logging, fallen trees and potholes.

Traffic was affected on Rohtak road in the carriageway from Tikri border towards Mundka due to waterlogging near Tikri Kalan metro station.

Pragati Maidan tunnel was to be closed for a second day due to waterlogging caused by the heavy rain lashing the city yesterday.

Delhi Police have put up barricades on the entry points of the tunnel to restrict traffic movement. “Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter.

Earlier, the IMD had issued a yellow alert for moderate rain to hit Delhi on Monday, warning that the downpour could inundate low-lying areas and disrupt traffic flow on key roads.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Delhi today and will decrease thereafter,” the IMD had said in its forecast.

For Tuesday, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the National Capital. It has further said that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi would be around 31 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The National Capital received heavy rainfall on July 8-9, breaking a 41-year record, the IMD said.

The initial monsoon downpour wreaked havoc in both residential and commercial areas of Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, as the capital recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the IMD said.

According to officials, waterlogging was reported at 54 locations on Sunday bringing traffic to standstill in parts of the city. There were reports of house collapse, uprooting of trees and waterlogging in several residential colonies in the National Capital over the last two days.

Waterlogging issues were also observed in diplomatic enclaves such as Chanakyapuri, Kaka Nagar, Bharti Nagar, and other prominent roads and colonies under the jurisdiction of the NDMC.