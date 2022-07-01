Minor kills an old man with a knife

A minor was arrested after a 73-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the nation’s capital, an official said on Friday.

The 17-year-old youth suspected of the crime was taken into custody.

A police squad responded immediately to a PCR call at 6 a.m. mentioning an injured individual who was laying in Gali No. 15 Vishwas Nagar, Farsh Bazar, Shahdhara, according to the official.

According to the official, “the police squad at the scene found a male, in an unconscious state, lying in a pool of blood with an injury around his stomach area.” He was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital, where medical staff pronounced him “brought dead,” the official added.

Inquiries led to the discovery that the deceased man, Horam, had formerly operated a rickshaw stand in Mandi but had been confined to his house for the last 20 years owing to old age.

“He usually went for a walk early morning and on Friday also, he left home at around 4 a.m.,” the official said.

The culprit was identified by the study of CCTV footage taken nearby the murder site, and he was later caught. The young offender admitted to the crime and said that he had been drinking before it.

The official added, “Necessary legal action is being taken.”

(with inputs from IANS)