6 Bangladeshi immigrants including 3 minors, detained in Delhi Police operation

Six Bangladeshi immigrants, including two minors, were detained in a joint operation by the Delhi Police in the Churiwalan and Chandni Mahal areas, the police said on Saturday.

Nidhin Valsan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), stated, “Our team consistently utilized both technical inputs and manual surveillance to trace the suspected illegal immigrants. The operation involved technical monitoring and intelligence gathering from various sources.”

The senior officer further added, “Based on inputs regarding the presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Churiwalan and Chandni Mahal, a joint raid was conducted at a house, and six Bangladeshi immigrants were apprehended from the location.”

None of the detained individuals could produce valid documents proving Indian citizenship.

During the investigation, digital evidence—including photographs and documents—linked to Bangladeshi citizenship was recovered from their confiscated mobile phones.

The process of deportation has been initiated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi. Appropriate child welfare protocols are being followed in the case of the minors, the DCP mentioned.