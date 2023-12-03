MCD to lease out office space in its East Delhi complex

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will soon be leasing out office space in its newly-constructed state-of-the-art complex in East Delhi’s Karkardooma, an official release said on Sunday.

Located in the Karkardooma institutional area, the building complex comprises three blocks constructed over a plot size of 22,918 sq metre.

The entire project is equipped with modern amenities and safety features like air-conditioning, power backup, firefighting systems and CCTV surveillance apart from 190 KLD sewerage treatment plant.

There is provision of ample parking space in the basement.

The civic body has proposed to lease the new office spaces to interested Central and state government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) for a period of 30 years.

The minimum rent of the office complex has been approved by the corporation at Rs 115 per sq ft with enhancement at 7 per cent annually on a compounding basis that is 21 per cent at the end of every three years, the civic body informed.

So far, some of the Central government departments have showed interest in the complex, the MCD said.