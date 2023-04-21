MCD schools get Rs 1,700 crore under grant-in-aid scheme

The Delhi government allocated the first quarter of Rs 400 crore for the development of schools run by the civic body.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 1,700 crore under the grant-in-aid scheme for the MCD schools this year. For this, the government had allocated the first quarter of Rs 400 crore for the development of MCD schools.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi, in the presence of Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberai, at a press conference, said, “MCD funds have been increased to Rs 1700 crore and today we are releasing Rs 400 crore.”

Atishi said from class 1 to 5, the schools are controlled by the MCD, which lacks the infrastructure and facilities. “Due to the lack of facilities and a conducive learning environment there, students from MCD schools are admitted to Delhi government schools. They lack basic foundational skills,” she added.

There are nearly 1,500 schools within MCD’s jurisdiction, with more than 9 lakh children and approximately 19,000 teachers. She stated that when they visited the MCD schools, they found many major and minor problems which are important to be addressed.

There are some MCD schools that require construction of new classrooms, and it’s the responsibility of the government to ensure that the students must study in a good environment and get equal opportunity because the MCD schools are responsible for the foundation skills of the students.

“MCD schools need a lot of development in infrastructure and manpower. To ensure these issues are addressed, the Delhi government has allocated a huge budget to the MCD schools,” she said.