MCD joins hands with Railways to ensure sanitation around rail tracks

A special cleanliness drive is being conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in collaboration with Northern Railway to ensure cleanliness around the railway tracks.

Under this drive , the municipal solid waste (MSW) lying on both sides of the railway track is being cleared and disposed of scientifically, as per the civic body.

“The quantity of MSW lying on 105 km of railway track in Delhi was assessed as 31989 MT in June 2023 in a joint inspection along with Railways. Till 15 November, 9106 MT waste was cleared,” the MCD said on Wednesday.

Informing that a detailed roadmap to remove the MSW lying along the railway track has been prepared in coordination with the Railways, the MCD said, “As per this road map, the remaining 22883 MT MSW will be lifted up to 31 March 2024.”

“The work of lifting garbage from both sides of the railway tracks from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Lodhi Colony station, from Lodhi Colony station to Okhla station, from Okhla station to Badarpur border station and from Nizamuddin station to Janata Camp station is being done at a rapid pace by the Central Zone of MCD. This work would be completed by 31 January next.’’.

At the same time, the garbage lying near the railway line from Bijwasan to Sagarpur flyover is being collected by Najafgarh zone and this work will be completed within a day or two, the MCD said.

“The garbage lifting work from Shahdara railway station to Saboli Halt in Shahdara North zone will be completed by next month. The work of lifting garbage from Peeragarhi to Nangloi in the Rohini zone and from Azadpur to the Narela railway line in the Civil Line zone has almost been completed,” the civic body said.

The work of lifting MSW from the railway line in the Keshav Puram zone will be completed by January 31, it said.

The MCD said in the Karol Bagh zone, the work of collecting garbage from both sides of Sarai Rohila to Patel Nagar, Zakhira Mandi to Patel Nagar and Patel Nagar to Kirti Nagar, Kirti Nagar to Naraina railway line is being done on priority basis and this work will be completed by March next.

In the Narela zone, the work of collecting garbage from Kirari gate to Mundka gate and Holambi Khurd to Narela station, has almost been completed, it said.

The work of collecting garbage from Old Delhi railway station to Sadar Bazar station and from Old Delhi to Sarai Rohilla will be completed by next month, it added.