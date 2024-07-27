Hooghly sees joint action of railways and civic body to clear filthy

A massive ditch (3.5 km) belonging to the Eastern Railways, adjacent to Champdany Municipal area is full of unwanted vegetation and garbage on both sides of the tracks. A high drain, passing through the Champdany town, falls into the ditch.

The municipality is intensively carrying out a drive against dengue and to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, the civic body every year spends lakhs to clear off the filth. The Champdany Municipality communicated with the railways over the massive collection of filth in the massive ditch thus blocking the flow of dirty water in the high drain. During heavy downpour the high drain and the ditch overflows, inundating surrounding areas, badly affecting municipal wards 14, 15, 16 and 17.

The Eastern Railway promptly extended its helping hand in carrying on the entire cleaning and desilting. The Eastern Railway has already sanctioned a good amount of money to carry out the massive clean-up drive.

The Champdany Municipality chairman Suresh Mishra has thanked the Eastern Railway for its prompt initiative taken towards clearing the accumulated filth.

The chairman said the Chandannagar SDO on his spot visit agreed that prompt steps need to be taken to clear the accumulated filth and foul water to destroy the favourable breeding ground for mosquitoes.